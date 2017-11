Emergency crews are attending a crash in Newport this evening (Wednesday).

It’s understood to have happened on Parkhurst Road at around 5:15pm.

Two vehicles – one being a grey Nissan – are involved, according to police.

Hampshire Constabulary says one woman in her eighties is being treated for a neck injury.

Both police and Isle of Wight Ambulance service remain on seen.

Traffic is said to be building in the area.

