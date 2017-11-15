Since this 6.15am morning (Wednesday), team members have been taking part in a row-athon in the cross-Solent operator’s Ryde terminal.

A Hovertravel spokesperson said:

“Each staff member will be taking part in the row-athon until engines turn off just after 9.15pm this evening.

“We’re hoping to raise lots of money for Children in Need – we’ve even had a commuter traveller have a go, even though he missed a couple of his crossings, while he rowed – what a star! Captain Max ran in to the terminal in between services to have a go and our MD Neil Chapman is also having a go.

“All our staff members are taking part, at Hovertravel we love to get involved in charities and Children in Need is one of the national charities we are passionate about and support.”