An Isle of Wight diver has been recognised at the Swim England National Awards 2017, winning an award for his achievements.

As child Matthew Davis was told he would never swim, as he has ataxic cerebral palsy, pathological demand avoidance disorder, autism, dyspraxia, and epilepsy. But Matthew has defied the odds, and on Saturday (11) won the Swim England Achievement Award – Disabled Participant.

It was presented by former Olympic diver and commentator Leon Taylor, and current Olympic swimmer Ellie Faulkner.

Swim England says Matthew’s seen significant changes to his weight and strength, and even performed a head-first forward line-up off the 5m board.

Swim England CEO, Jane Nickerson said:

“On behalf of all everyone involved with swimming, I would like to congratulate Matthew and all our finalists for their achievements. We have so many inspirational people involved at all levels of our sport and it is wonderful to have the opportunity to celebrate them at the Swim England National Awards. The day is also about thanking those behind the scenes who continue to encourage us to do our best, particularly our family and friends, and I am thrilled that so many people were able to join us in Birmingham.”

