The company – based on Wootton High Street – says it is experiencing difficulties after police said it was no longer ‘compliant’.

Hampshire Constabulary told Isle of Wight Radio:

“If a company loses accreditation with either the SSAIB or NSI, Hampshire Constabulary’s Security Systems and Business Support team writes to customers to advise them that they need to seek an alternative accredited alarm company to ensure police response.”

In a statement, Sightguard Intruder Alarms Ltd has today (Wednesday) told Isle of Wight Radio:

“There have been a number of concerns raised by the long standing customers of Sightguard Intruder Alarms Ltd about its future and the uncertainty surrounding it.

“The company is experiencing some difficulties and therefore it is advisable for any customers to visit the security centre at 37-39 High Street, Wootton Bridge so that they can collect their keys and speak to the owner Mr Lewis.

“As the telephone and internet service is currently off reaching out to our customers through Isle of Wight Radio is our only option.

“The company finds itself in an untenable situation and we ask that our customers understand how fraught a time it is for Sightguard Intruder Alarms Ltd as much as it is for our customers.

“It comes after police wrote to businesses who use Sightguard to find another supplier after the company was deemed no longer compliant.”