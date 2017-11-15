The Isle of Wight Council is launching a new scheme for residents to have their garden waste collected.

As an introductory offer, the Council is offering the service for £1 a week – £52 per year.

The scheme is optional and will involve fortnightly collections. Residents can subscribe online for a 240-litre wheeled bin or three sacks to be picked up from the kerbside.

Anyone who signs up after Friday 28th January (2018) will pay slightly more – £60 per year instead.

Cabinet member for waste management, Cllr Michael Murwill says its aim is to make things easier for Islanders:

“Local people have told us they would like a convenient scheme such as this, offering the choice of having garden waste picked up from their property, instead of having to arrange to take it to the tip.” The council will accept all garden waste such as leaves, grass cuttings and sticks, but no logs, rubble or soil. Early bird subscribers will also be entitled to a free Christmas tree pick up in January, as long as the collection is booked before 19 January. You’ll still be able to take garden waste direct to Afton Marsh or Lynnbottom household waste and recycling centres. For more info on the scheme, please visit www.iwight.com/ Greengardenwaste

Comments

comments