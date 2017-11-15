Students: ‘School Field Protest’ Over Sandown Sixth Form Plans

Isle of Wight Radio has been told that some students at Sandown Bay Academy are staging a ‘protest’ on the school field, over proposals to close its sixth form.

The Isle of Wight Council is due to take over the running of the school next year, creating a through-school for students, and says a sixth form there is not viable because of the low numbers of students.

In a statement the local authority said,

“The council cannot keep a sixth form on the site because the Department for Education expect any new A Level department to include a minimum of 200 students and a curriculum of at least 15 subjects. Currently, there are only 39 post-16 students in Year 12 at Sandown Academy, making it unviable at present.”

Students say they want to stay at a school that they see as their home and are not prepared to travel elsewhere to study beyond year 11.

The Isle of Wight Council has triggered a debate about the future of sixth forms on the Island.

Current year 12 students will be allowed to complete their studies.

Isle of Wight Radio has asked the school for a comment.

