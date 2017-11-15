£Thousands More Pledged For Maintenance Of Isle Of Wight’s Countryside Routes

The local authority plans to add to the £50,000 of capital funding already committed to the network. Members have been meeting at County Hall in Newport.

Councillor John Hobart, Cabinet member for environment, said:

“This is crucial extra money to ensure we can keep our vital and highly-popular rights of way network up to standard.

“It had been very tough for us in our budget earlier this year to take the decision to seek savings and reduce our rights of way funding to £50,000. I am delighted we have been able to find the extra money and would like to pay tribute to the superb work of our council officers in this area.

“With budgets under pressure it will be another challenge to find funds for the next financial year – but we are determined to find solutions to those pressures and make sure we have the best services we can.

“Our rights of way network is something we are all very proud of on the Island, and we remain committed to ensuring it is fully protected, maintained and promoted for all to enjoy.”