This Feel Good Furr-day we need to find a home for Daisy and Matty.

Cat’s Protection is celebrating mature Moggies week at the centre so this week the team are looking for a forever home for Daisy & Matty.

Daisy and Matty are the ultimate companions and love nothing more than a lap to snuggle on. Matty can purr for England, just listen to his video….

Find out more about Daisy & Matty and all the other cats looking for homes at Cat Protection in Ryde.

