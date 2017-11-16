You can help make Christmas special for an Island child this year by donating a toy to the Official Isle Of Wight Christmas Toy Appeal.

The Toy Appeal is back for 2017, collecting gifts for less fortunate children on the Isle of Wight, and Islanders are being urged to donate gifts (of around £10 in value) for children who may receive nothing else this year.

From today (Thursday, 16 November) you can take drop your gifts off across the Isle of Wight at the businesses listed below.

If you would like to make a cash donation to the appeal – run by Isle of Wight Radio, Bestival and the IW County Press – rather than buy a gift, you can also do so.

All the toys will be handed out to less fortunate children on the Island, once they are wrapped at a special event at Northwood House on 14 December.

Newport

Isle of Wight Radio, Dodnor Park

Isle of Wight County Press, Pyle Street

Morrisons, South Street

The Entertainer Toy Shop, St James Street

Mothercare, Carisbrooke

Argos, Carisbrooke

Asda, St George’s Way

Lake

Morrisons, Lake

Shanklin

Toymaster, Regent Street

Ryde

Tesco, Ryde

Toymaster, Union Street

Ryde School, Queen’s Road

Freshwater

West Wight Sports Centre, Freshwater

Points to note

NEW unwrapped gifts only please, for ages 0-16 years. Suggested value: £10+ Please DON’T FORGET the TEENAGERS – They need gifts too! Gifts ideas for teens: Gadgets, Creative & Science Toys, Jewellery, Cosmetic Sets and Gift Sets. Thank you. If you don’t live on the Isle Of Wight but would still like to donate a gift then please send it to: Bestival Toy Appeal, Bestival, Lower Ground Floor, 19 Buckingham St, London, WC2N 6EF. The IOW Christmas Toy Appeal volunteers will then wrap the gifts and distribute them amongst those less fortunate this Christmas. Here are just a few of the causes your donations could help: The Children’s Society, Spurgeons, St Mary’s Hospital, Foodbank, Homestart, Beaulieu House, YMCA Young Carer’s Scheme and The Women’s Refuge. If you know of a local charity or non-profit making organisation that could benefit from the IOW Christmas Toy Appeal, please email details to [email protected]

