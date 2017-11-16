There have been rumours circulating of self-powered trains replacing Island Line services – but we’re told it’s only being discussed.

South Western Railway (SWR) says it is working closely with the Isle of Wight Council to create a more sustainable future for Island Line, but at this stage, it’s only to put forward suggestions.

Isle of Wight Radio asked to speak to SWR to discuss the matter. They declined but told us they are consulting with key Island stakeholder groups and individuals, providing them with a series of options to consider and comment on.

“Once the process is complete, we will assimilate the information and develop a costed option which will cover a comprehensive set of proposals for the route’s future.”

SWR has processed a consultation document to share with stakeholders. In this report, it highlights that Island Line trains are 80 years old and no longer “modern” nor comfortable for passengers.

Also mentioned is how, partly due to the age of the trains, that there is a lack of parts available. The rail company also claims the current operating costs exceed the annual revenue it generates.

In its future long-term plans, South Western Rail wants to secure a lease of 25 years to help attract private finance, as well as believing an electric train with new infrastructure would lead to more frequent services and improve line connections with hovercraft and ferry terminals.

The Keep Island Line in Franchise (KILF) campaign group is in support of some of the proposals put forward by SWR, but among its conditions, wants the Island Line to remain a train-based service instead of integrating trams.

KILF will hold a public meeting next month (Dec).

A set of proposals on the route’s future will be delivered by South Western Railway to the Department for Transport by the end of May next year (2018).

