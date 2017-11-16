Second Post Office Plans For East And West Cowes

East Cowes is to get a second post office from 26 January. Meanwhile an advert has been published, calling for someone to run a new Cowes town-centre branch.

East Cowes’ second branch will be installed at the Central Convenience Store at Osborne Garage, on York Avenue. It will open early next year. The town already has a post office in a centrally-located convenience shop.

Meanwhile, the Post Office is looking for space in a business in the PO31 7 area. It has published an advert seeking somewhere that will allow it to host a new counter. Applications are due in by 9 February.

The advert says:

“We’re seeking applicants to set up a brand new Post Office in this location. Post Office Ltd is looking for a successful retailer to incorporate a Post Office Local into their existing or proposed business.

The offer available in this Post Office would be:

Post Office Local – integrating Post Office services into a vibrant and sustainable retail business, so they can be offered over the same opening hours. The exact layout and design will be agreed with you to suit your business.“

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely is adding his stamp of approval to the advert. He met with the Post Office Limited in the summer, over concerns that the town’s only counter is at the Co-op at Mill Hill Road, some way from the centre. All Cowes’ banks have closed and there is only one visiting mobile van.

Mr Seely said:

“This is most welcome news for West Cowes and comes on the back of another announcement from the Post Office that is will open a branch in East Cowes too early next year. “I’m pleased I was able to successfully lobby on behalf of residents and businesses and persuade the Post Office to look again at its decision about PO services in the town. “Having such an important facility back in the centre is potentially a big boost for retailers and for local people and I look forward to seeing a business come forward to take on the job.”

