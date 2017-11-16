Time is running out for Islanders to comment on a proposed development at Rookley Country Park.

As reported by Isle of Wight Radio, owners of holiday homes at Rookley Country Park received a letter on 16th September telling them they need to vacate the site for good to make way for the new development.

The Island View Holidays Group which owned Rookley Country Park has recently been bought by Southern Parks Limited. Their group of companies have also purchased the Colwell Bay Holiday Park, St Helens Holiday Park as well as other resorts on the south coast and in Yorkshire.

Southern Parks says its aim is to improve the existing accommodation and create a year-round destination, catering for “people with multiple needs”.

It’s claimed the new holiday homes would replace static caravans and are said to be designed to “last as long as a traditionally built home” – with mortgage companies willing to lend on them – making them a long-term option. The developers also claim it will lead to increased tourism and employment opportunities.

Islanders have been sharing their views on the proposed development. Many say they are worried the plans could impact on the “already inadequate sewerage link” to Godshill Sewer Beds, which they say leads to blockages, overflows and a strong odour during mild temperatures.

Some people commenting have also mentioned the 3-metre wide road surrounding the lodges, saying despite it being described as “generally level”, they believe this not to be the case. Others have expressed concern for wildlife regarding plans to build on a section of green land – said to be the only grass area remaining – as well as some trees being removed. There are calls to replace any trees felled in the process.

If approved, the holiday homes will be smaller than those allowed in the previous application. The scale of the homes allows the creation of a 2-bed unit.

There would be no change to the existing vehicular access from Main Road (A3020). A new internal road would be constructed to the site. Each holiday home will have a car parking space adjacent to the unit.

All proposals within Southern Parks Limited’s application are subject to permission by the Isle of Wight Council.

To see the planning application in full and make your views known, click here.

