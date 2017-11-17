Tony Bellew believes David Haye’s injury rumours were an attempt to unsettle him and expects a vicious assault from his British rival in this month’s rematch.

The former heavyweight champion’s fitness was the subject of fresh debate on Twitter, with promoter Eddie Hearn swiftly denying claims that Haye had aggravated the Achilles injury he sustained in his stoppage loss to Bellew in March.

Social media speculation was ignored by Bellew, who insists it was merely an attempt to unsettle his preparations, and remains fully focused on producing another victory in their second fight at The O2 on December 17, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

I don’t pay David Haye no attention, Bellew exclusively told Sky Sports.

I know why he’s done it. He’s done it to have a little go at me. He’s trying to bait me to react and I’m just past caring really.

Listen, all that matters is we get in the ring on the 17th of December and I punch his face in again.

Both Bellew and his trainer David Coldwell have predicted that Haye has shed considerable weight to maximise his speed for an early onslaught.

Haye will be at his best and he’ll be at his lightest in about five years. He’ll be his lightest since I would say he’s moved up to heavyweight, said Bellew.

I’m just going to go in there and do my job. I expect David to be fast, vicious, dangerous, but I will see that out, I will see through that period, and then I will take over in the fight.

