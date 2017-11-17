Cowes Pub Is To Close For “Quiet” Winter Months

Cowes’ The Union Inn is to close over the winter, citing rising fixed costs.

In a message to their “wonderful customers”, the pub’s owners have posted on social media to say,

“…it is not possible for the bar to continue regular trading hours during this quiet period. We will still be open for Christmas Day and are also available to book for Christmas parties…”

Managers say valid vouchers can instead be used at The Globe Sports Lounge and Kitchen in Cowes. And they say events have also shifted to the neighbouring sister pub.

