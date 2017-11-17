Police searching for missing teenager Gaia Pope have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The suspect is from the Swanage area and is believed to be known to the 19-year-old, Detective Superintendent Paul Kessel said on Thursday.

He is the third person to be arrested on suspicion of Gaia’s murder, with a 19-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman released under investigation earlier in the week.

Confirmation of the latest arrest came just hours after police revealed they had found items of women’s clothing in a field near Swanage.

DS Kessel said: We have arrested a 49-year-old male on suspicion of murder. He is believed to be known to Gaia and is from the Swanage area.

We have been conducting this inquiry for two weeks and it’s our responsibility to explore every avenue of inquiry. That’s important to us.

We continue to investigate whether Gaia has come to harm through an act of crime or whether she is missing.

He said the search would likely continue for some time but that it was a fast moving investigation and there was no reason to believe Gaia had left the Swanage area. He refused to describe the investigation as a murder inquiry.

Police are also said to be pursuing a number of other avenues of investigation.

Gaia’s deeply concerned family continues to be supported by specialist officers, DS Kessel said.

He continued: I would like to offer my thoughts and thanks to her family, who are going through an incredibly distressing time.

I would also like to thank the public, particularly of Swanage and the local community, who have been incredibly supportive and understanding of the police operation into Gaia’s disappearance.

The owner of the clothes found earlier on Thursday has not been identified, police said, but detectives involved in the search for Gaia have informed her family of the find.

The teenager, from Langton Matravers, was staying at an address in Swanage when she disappeared. She was wearing grey and white woven leggings, white trainers and a red checked shirt with white buttons.

Searches of the land and coastline in the area, by air, land, and sea, have been ongoing since she disappeared. Two addresses were searched on Monday and three vehicles have been seized.

:: Anyone with information should call Dorset Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

(c) Sky News 2017: Gaia Pope: Man, 49, held on suspicion of murder

