A coroner has ruled that a baby born on the Isle of Wight died of natural causes, as the result of an undiagnosed condition. The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has apologised and said it should have done better.

Owen Widlake was born at Newport’s St Mary’s Hospital in May 2016. He died, aged just one day old, on 31 May.

A four day inquest at Winchester Coroner’s Court has ended today (Friday).

It heard that Owen Widlake was diagnosed with Persistent Newborn Pulmonary Hypertension (PPHN). PPHN is the failure of a newborn baby’s circulatory system.

The coroner’s court heard that it is impossible to know if baby Owen would have survived, had there been earlier diagnosis and treatment.

In a statement Dr Barbara Stuttle CBE, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s chief nurse, said:

“On behalf of everyone at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of Owen Widlake. The inquest heard that the care Owen and his family received in May 2016 was completely unacceptable, and we are very sorry that we did not provide them with better care. The Coroner identified a number of serious failings that the Trust needs to put right, many of which were also raised in our most recent Care Quality Inspection.”

Dr Stuttle added:

“We now have a new management and leadership team in place that is already working to address these issues to make sure the poor care that was exemplified in this case is never repeated again. We are determined to deliver the care that our patients, their families and our community expects and deserves.”

