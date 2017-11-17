Kezi’s Kindness Holds First Fundraiser

An Island organisation, set up in the name of a little girl who died in East Cowes, has held its first fundraiser today (Friday).

Kezi’s Kindness, which aims to help children on the Isle of Wight (in secret, through small grants), has been raising money through a mufti day at Queensgate Foundation Primary School.

Meanwhile, the organisation, which remembers former pupil Keziah Flux-Edmonds, has won the support of the bank Natwest.

It is hosting drop-off points in branches on the Isle of Wight for customers to donate Christmas gifts that will be distributed by Kezi’s Kindness via social workers on the Island.

