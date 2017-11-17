A magician on the Isle of Wight is looking for an assistant for a charity event.

Andy Vance says his usual assistant will ‘disappear before his very eyes’ for a holiday on a cruise and will be away on the night he’s due to perform.

He’s now looking for a replacement assistant who’s willing to take part in rehearsals as soon as possible to prepare for the event, just a few weeks away. Andy says this opportunity may even lead to more work in 2018.

In order for the magic to work most effectively, the assistant must be:

Female

Have a maximum dress size of 12 (small 12 preferred)

Be no taller than 5ft 6

At least 18 years of age.

Andy says anyone who helps out will really enjoy themselves:

“It’s probably the most fun job I’ve ever had and I’ve done many over the years. I love entertaining and performing to audiences. My favourite part is the ‘jaw-drop’ moment, when I’m doing something and people think they know what’s happening and then there’s that moment where they think, ‘huh? How did that happen?'”

The charity event will be held in Wootton on 9 December and is in aid of the Earl Mountbatten Hospice. Neither the assistant nor Andy the magician will be paid as it’s all for a good cause.

Andy is now holding auditions and rehearsals must begin as soon as possible.

If you think you have what it takes, contact him on Facebook, or via the magic number – 07816 364133.

Hear Magic Andy speaking exclusively to Isle of Wight Radio:

Comments

comments