Recent Bed Blocking Figures ‘Best In Country’ Says Isle Of Wight Councillor

Claire Mosdell has told Isle of Wight Radio that things are looking good as we head into the colder winter months.

She told Isle of Wight Radio,

“Last week we had the best figures in the country for “bed-blocking. We had nobody in St Mary’s Hospital who was waiting for a package of adult social care.

“With our common sense approach and our care closer to home policy, I do feel confident. There is no guarantee on anything but what I do know is that if an elderly person is taken into hospital we, as the adult social care department, can look at getting the right care in the right place at the right time.

“Go and have your flu jabs…as many people who can be vaccinated as possible…is a good way forward.”