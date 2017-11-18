Former world No 1 Andy Murray has announced he has split with coach Ivan Lendl for the second time in his career.

The Briton won three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic Golds over two separate periods with the Czech, as well as securing No 1 in 2016 after winning the ATP Finals in London.

Murray, 30, has struggled with injury for much of this year, suffering from a hip injury at Wimbledon and then missing the US Open. He has fallen to 16th in the current rankings.

He will continue to build his fitness with a training block in Miami alongside his travelling coach Jamie Delgado, trainer Matt Little, and physio Shane Annun before heading to Australia in December ahead of Brisbane and the Australian Open.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the Scot said: I’m thankful to Ivan for all his help and guidance over the years, we’ve had great success and learned a lot as a team.

My focus now is on getting ready for Australia with the team I have in place and getting back to competing.

Lendl, who will continue to work with USTA Player Development, said: I wish Andy well going forward. We had a great run and a lot of fun.

The season-ending extravaganza ATP Finals ends another memorable year which will be covered via our website www.skysports.com/tennis with live blogs, reports, reaction and expert analysis as the season reaches its climax.

On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation. Who will win the World Tour Finals this year? Have your say…

(c) Sky News 2017: Andy Murray splits from coach Ivan Lendl for the second time

Comments

comments