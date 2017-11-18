Isle Of Wight Police Tot Up Surrendered Firearms And Ammunition So Far

Hampshire Constabulary says 22 items have been handed in on the Isle of Wight, as part of a surrender of Firearms and Ammunition, which which is ongoing.

Hampshire Constabulary is among the police forces nationally accepting guns and ammunition without question, unless they are found to have been used in a crime, in which case it will investigate.

The initiative, reported earlier this week by Isle of Wight Radio, runs until 26 November.

Across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, more than 120 items have been handed in so far.

