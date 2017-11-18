A woman has been rescued after a fall in Luccombe last night (Fri).

Two friends were walking along the rocky terrain of Luccombe Bay when the woman injured her leg in a fall.

At 5:20 pm, a crew from Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat station were called to assist a Ventnor Lifeboat crew and the Coastguard to locate the pair.

All crews then spent hours in low temperatures and visibility where they had to carry the woman to the south side of the Bay (towards Ventnor) where further help could be provided.

She woman was transferred on a stretcher to a boat and conveyed to the lifeboat station.

The friend wasn’t injured, but the woman is suspected to have suffered a broken or fractured leg.

