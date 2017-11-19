Thousands of pounds have been donated to the Isle of Wight’s Earl Mounbatten Hospice, raised through the sale of a book titled “An Island Legacy”.

Copies of the book have been sold as far as Canada, New Zealand, India Sweden and Isle of Wight County in Virginia. All of these sales contributed the grand total £5,000 donation which was presented by author, Kenneth Hicks to the hospice’s Chief Executive, Nigel Hartley.

The book offers an insight into 200 years of Isle of Wight history. Ken Hicks crafted the publication from his personal collection of hundreds of original engravings by the Brannon family.

Nigel Hartley, Chief Executive, said:

“We are so grateful to receive this £5,000 donation from Ken, who has worked incredibly hard to put together such a fine book. Please do go along to one of the forthcoming Christmas Fairs where they will be available to buy – they will surely make a fantastic Christmas present!”

