Christmas has already arrived in Cowes for its annual Christmas fair.

It’s happening at the Yacht Haven on Cowes High Street today (Sunday).

It’s free to attend and there’s also free parking for Islanders visiting any of the stalls. There’s expected to be around 60 to choose from.

There’ll be a range of gifts, crafts and refreshments from local Island businesses.

Organiser, Fiona Steele says although it’s still November, starting early may help to lleviate some festive stress:

“It’s soon going to creep up on you and you won’t know what’s happened, so you want to get started early. “We’ve got some fantastic local crafts and local companies so we need to get behind them and support them all we can.”

The fair will be open from 10:30 am until 4:30 pm. Anyone who would like to find out more can contact Fiona on 07800 851344.

