Lena Dunham has apologised for supporting a writer on her TV show Girls after he was accused of sexually assaulting an actress.

Murray Miller is accused of raping Aurora Perrineau in 2012, when she was 17 – a claim he has denied through his lawyer.

The allegations were made public on Friday and Dunham tweeted in his support, on behalf of herself and Girls executive producer Jenni Konner.

She had written: …During every time of change there are also incidences of the culture, in its enthusiasm and zeal, taking down the wrong targets.

We believe, having worked closely with [Miller] for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller.

While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year.

Dunham was widely criticised by Twitter users, many of whom retweeted a message she posted in August, which said: Things women do lie about: what they ate for lunch. Things women don’t lie about: rape.

On Saturday, the Hollywood Reporter said she had tweeted an apology: As feminists, we live and die by our politics, and believing women is the first choice we make every single day when we wake up.

Therefore I never thought I would issue a statement publically (sic) supporting someone accused of sexual assault, but I naively believed it was important to share my perspective on my friend’s situation as it has transpired behind the scenes over the last few months.

I now understand that it was absolutely the wrong time to come forward with such a statement and I am so sorry. We have been given the gift of powerful voices and by speaking out we were putting our thumb on the scale and it was wrong. We regret this decision with every fiber of our being.

TheWrap, which broke the original story, said that Perrineau had filed a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

In a statement reprinted by the Hollywood Reporter, Mr Miller’s lawyer Don Walerstein said: Mr. Miller categorically and vehemently denies Ms Perrineau’s outrageous claims.

After being contacted several weeks ago by lawyers who – on Ms Perrineau’s behalf – sought substantial monetary damages from him, Mr. Miller’s legal team gathered overwhelming evidence directly contradicting these false and offensive claims.

Only after her demands for money were rebuffed did Ms Perrineau go to the police. Mr Miller looks forward to sharing all evidence and information with any and all authorities seeking the truth in this matter.

Mr Miller is also known as having been a producer on the Fox animated comedies King Of The Hill and American Dad.

