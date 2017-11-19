Plans to relocate a garage in Ryde as part of a development on the Pennyfeathers land have now been submitted to the council.

Westridge Garage on Great Preston Rd at Westridge Cross would trade in a new building onto land north of Busy Bee Garden Centre – if the plans are given the go-ahead.

In addition to this application to relocate Westridge Garage, the master plan includes plans for up to 904 houses a school, a community centre, commercial buildings, a community energy centre, a sports building and changing rooms, all to be built on land between Smallbrook and Brading Road.

The Isle of Wight Council granted permission to the overall plan two years ago in September 2015 which proved controversial, sparking protests about the decision, as reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

As part of the development, the creation of a cycleway and footpath through to Harding Shute is expected.

A consultation is ongoing and will finish on December 8.

You can share your views on the development and see the full plans via the Isle of Wight Council website.

