Former cult leader Charles Manson has died aged 83, say prison authorities in the US.

Manson was behind the 1969 deaths of actress Sharon Tate and six others.

He was taken to hospital last week in a serious condition and was reportedly being guarded by five police officers.

In January, Manson was taken to hospital for severe intestinal bleeding and needed surgery, but doctors said he was too weak and sent him back to prison.

Manson led a cult known as the Manson Family in the late 1960s in which he instructed female followers to kill in a bid to initiate a race war.

His followers committed nine murders at four locations.

In 1971 the killer, who has a swastika tattooed on his forehead, was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of seven people, including Hollywood actress Sharon Tate.

In the early hours of 9 August 1969, members of the cult repeatedly stabbed the wife of the Hollywood director Roman Polanski, who was then heavily pregnant, and then stabbed or shot to death four other people at her home.

Supposedly inspired by Manson’s reading of the Beatles song Helter Skelter, the killers scrawled such phrases as Pigs and Healter Skelter (sic) in blood at the crime scenes.

The following night, Manson’s group entered the nearby home of grocery store chain owner Leno LaBianca and his wife, and stabbed the couple to death.

Manson was in jail for more than 45 years. His death sentence was changed to seven life terms after California declared the death penalty unconstitutional in that state.

He was denied parole 12 times, most recently in 2012.

