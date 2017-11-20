Firefighters have been called to reports of a garage on fire in Freshwater this afternoon (Monday).

Two appliances from Newport, one from Ryde and one from Freshwater have been called to the domestic garage fire which is said to be ‘well alight’.

The fire service said crews were called to Selwood Road at 12.05pm.

12:53: Hampshire Constabulary says police were called to assist Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue at 12:30pm

The fire is out and firefighters are checking the garage for hot spots.

*UPDATED 2.40pm

*Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager, Jeff Walls, said:

“We were called to a garage fire in a domestic area. The garage has caught light and also to bungalows either side of those. We have four pumps on scene. What they have been doing is isolate the fire in the garage and deal with the neighbouring properties as well. “Firefighters have restricted the fire spread. They are dampening down and cutting away fascia boards to make sure it hasn’t spread further. “At this stage, we don’t know how the fire started but that will be something we investigate later. Everyone is safe and well.”

The British Red Cross Support Unit is also on scene.

