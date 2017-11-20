Isle of Wight’s Team Pride is walking to Newport’s County Hall this evening (Monday), to mark Transgender Day Of Remembrance.

A vigil is being held to reflect and remember those across the world who have lost their lives due to transphobia this year.

The group will be walking from the Riverside centre to County Hall at 7pm, where the Transgender Flag will be flying.

There will also be support from the Samaritans, and various different agencies to offer help for victims.

Isle of Wight Pride trustee and secretary, Yve White said:

“We’ve got the flag flying at County hall so that all of the people on the Island especially our trans community can see we’re trying to support them as best we can, and we’re trying to engage the rest of the community in that support as well.”

Yve added:

“It’s going to be a very emotional event. Everyone’s welcome, it’s a completely inclusive event. We need to raise awareness of the difficulties that our trans community face so we want as many people there as we can from all walks of life as well.”

