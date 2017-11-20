Michael van Gerwen won a third successive Grand Slam of Darts title on Sunday night, beating Peter Wright 16-12 after earlier thrashing Phil Taylor in the last four.

The world No 1 Van Gerwen continued his blistering run of form since a shock defeat to John Henderson at the World Grand Prix, surging clear of Wright by winning six of the last eight legs to claim yet another major televised title.

In an even contest between the world’s top two, at the end of an epic nine days, the pair shared seven 100+ finishes before Van Gerwen pinned double 16 to claim the title yet again and repeat his Premier League victory over Snakebite.

MvG had earlier beaten Taylor 16-8 in Sunday afternoon’s semi-finals while Wright produced a sensational fightback to beat Gary Anderson 16-15 having trailed by six legs.

In the final it was MvG who took the spoils, adding the Grand Slam crown to the European Championship and World Series he has won since losing to Henderson in Dublin. The Dutchman’s seven victories in Wolverhampton extended his run of wins to 22 consecutive matches.

There was little to split the pair throughout and in the opening session Wright’s 120 finish kept him on a level footing until he missed a dart at double 18 for 156 and a hold of throw.

MvG duly swooped to break and edge 3-2 in front – despite an early average in the mid 90s – only to see Snakebite hit back and take out the first leg following the break to level the contest.

A brilliant 13-darter gave MvG the advantage again but, with Wright refusing to buckle, the UK Open champion made it four breaks of throw in succession before the pair traded holds to stay all square after the opening 10 legs.

The following six legs were also shared with Wright taking out a brilliant 156 check-out to move 9-8 in front and Van Gerwen hitting back with a 114 finish of his own, effectively turning the match into a best of 13 shoot-out.

With MvG waiting on double 18 for a 13-darter and a break of throw, Wright found another fabulous finish, taking out a 149 check-out before 68 gave Van Gerwen a break to lead for only the third time in the match.

The Dutchman followed that with a brilliant 146 to open up the first two-leg lead of the match as he took control.

Another 100 check-out gave MvG a third leg on the bounce and before a fourth 100+ finish of the match left him on the brink of the title.

Van Gerwen was not to be denied and he will head to Minehead for next weekend’s Players Championship before preparations begin in earnest for the defence of his World Championship.

