South Western Railway has told the Isle of Wight’s MP it will start synchronising ferry and train times.

Bob Seely has received a commitment from South Western Railway (SWR) that it will start co-ordinating ferry and train times, to help residents get on and off the Island more easily.

SWR senior managers told Bob Seely in Westminster last week they will now work with Red Funnel and Wightlink to sync the timetables with the Island Line and mainland services.

It will come into force when SWR has established new timings for the Portsmouth and Southampton lines.

The Island’s MP said:

“I am very pleased SWR is leading on this and is making this commitment to make lives easier for Islanders. “It’s real progress from SWR and I hope the ferry companies will also work to achieve the improvement. It is long overdue. in my view, but better late than never. There is already integrated public transport with regards to how some services run such as buses waiting for the Red Jet service from West Cowes to Southampton, but anything more will be most welcome. “I will continue to liaise with SWR to check on progress with the implementation of this new approach.”

Comments

comments