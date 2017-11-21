Island residents will soon have to pay to replace lost or stolen recycling and waste bins, according to the Isle of Wight Council.

The local authority plans to charge £10 for a replacement wheelie bin from 1 December.

The council says 3,300 bins were reported lost or stolen last year (2016), and a contribution from residents would save it up to £33,000 a year.

The Island’s Cabinet member for waste management said:

“This charge is less than half what it costs the service to replace the bin and is an appropriate amount for people to pay that means that money can be used for other front line services”, said Michael Murwill, Cabinet member for waste management. The waste service is paying for far too many bins and cannot continue to do so. Sadly, a small minority of people are abusing this system to collect them to use as storage devices or to avoid recycling.”

Councillor Michael Murwill added:

“I think that the vast majority of residents who look after their bins and use them properly will think that this is a good way for the waste service to be responsible with their money.”

Stolen bins will be replaced for free, but only if the matter is reported to Hampshire Constabulary and you are issued with a crime reference number.

We are being advised to personalise bins, to protect them against theft.

