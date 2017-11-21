One woman has died after a fire broke out in a block of flats in north London.

About 60 firefighters were called tackle the blaze at Daleham Gardens, Hampstead, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Several people had escaped from the building by the time the crews arrived at the building.

The woman is believed to have died at the scene. No further details about her have been released.

London Fire Brigade has said the fire damaged the first, second and third floors of the low-rise block.

A brigade spokesman said: Crews rescued a woman from the building but sadly she was pronounced dead at the scene. Around 20 people left the flats before the brigade arrived.

Images on social media showed flames leaping from the roof.

The fire was under control by 5am and the cause is being investigated.

