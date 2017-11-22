A charity’s found electrical goods are the most common source of house fires on the Isle of Wight, prompting calls for change.

Electrical Safety First found 43 of 61 fires on the Island were caused by electrics, across 2015-16. The charity worked alongside the fire service and Home Office to get the figures, and is now calling on the government to take action.

Electrical Safety First’s Technical Director, Martyn Allen said:

“Electrical fires remain high, certainly in the case of the Isle of Wight with two thirds of all domestic fires being of electrical origin. We’re seeing people not using their products as they ought to do and misusing them. For example covering over air vents, trailing leads under carpets, and just poor quality wiring in people’s homes.”

The charity is asking for the introduction of compulsory five-year electrical checks in privately rented properties, a target of a 10% reduction in electrical fires over the next five years, and investment in the Home Office’s ‘Fire Kills’ campaign to focus more on electricity.

