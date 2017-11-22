Paul Merson has accused Liverpool of lacking responsibility after they let a three-goal lead slip to draw with Sevilla in the Champions League.

The Reds appeared home and hosed inside 30 minutes at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as Roberto Firmino’s brace and a strike from Sadio Mane put them into a healthy lead.

But Liverpool’s defensive frailties were ruthlessly exposed yet again as Wissam Ben Yedder’s double and Guido Pizarro’s stoppage-time equaliser clinched a dramatic point for Sevilla.

And, speaking on The Debate, Merson took aim at Liverpool’s concentration and application at set pieces.

It doesn’t surprise me, he said. You just know that Liverpool are so poor. It’s happened too many times at set plays, especially at corners, and I question whether they are working on corners.

Concentration levels are poor. Jordan Henderson has captained England in recent months but he gambles at the corner which leads to Sevilla’s equaliser.

Liverpool simply do not take enough responsibility at set pieces to ensure that their man doesn’t score. And when it was 3-2, five players went forward in attack instead of just sitting back.

Having said that, if Emre Can plays a better pass to Sadio Mane at the end they would have won the game 4-2, but results like that happen when you’re poor at the back.

Ian Wright joined his former Arsenal team-mate Merson in the studio and expressed his fear for Liverpool ahead of this weekend’s clash with Premier League champions Chelsea.

The way we saw Chelsea play at West Brom, and the movement of their players, was fantastic, he added.

Having watched Liverpool’s game in Sevilla you have to fancy Chelsea on Saturday. You have to worry for Liverpool because Chelsea will be ruthless against them.

Even if they do score a couple of goals, Chelsea will fancy getting back into the game because that is how Liverpool make you feel these days.

(c) Sky News 2017

