Four men killed in a mid-air crash between a helicopter and a light aircraft have been formally identified by police.

Savaan Mundae, 18, Jaspal Bahra, 27, Thanh Nguyen, 32 and Michael Green, 74, died in the crash on 17 November over Waddesdon in Buckinghamshire.

Mr Nguyen was Vietnamese and the other victims were British. Post-mortem examinations were due to start on Sunday.

The aircraft both took off from Wycombe Air Park, also known as Booker Airfield, about 20 miles from the site of the collision.

Air accident experts are still investigating after the aircraft came down over woodland near the Waddesdon Estate.

Mr Nguyen was having helicopter flying training with veteran instructor Michael Green when they were hit by the plane, according to Vietnamese authorities.

The tail of the Cabri G2 helicopter was clipped by a Cessna 152 plane at a height of about 1,000ft, according to a statement from Vietnam’s defence ministry.

The plane was owned by Airways Aero Associations and built in 1982.

Captain Michael Green worked for Helicopter Services, based at the Wycombe Air Park. The company confirmed he was with a student at the time of the crash.

A statement posted last week on its Facebook page said: We have received many messages of support and kind words about our friend who, as a senior instructor and examiner, helped and mentored so many pilots throughout the industry during his distinguished career.

It was an honour to work with you. Captain Green, you will be greatly missed.

