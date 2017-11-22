The 1970s teen heart-throb David Cassidy – who made an appearance on the Isle of Wight – has died at the age of 67.

In 2008, the American actor and singer visited the Isle of Wight for a ‘Meet and Greet’ day with fans at Cowes Yacht Haven. Around 150 women paid up to £300 each to meet him and have their photograph taken, with some even travelling over from America.

Cassidy was rushed to a hospital in Florida last week, with his publicist saying at the weekend that he was suffering organ failure.

He revealed earlier this year he was battling dementia.

A statement by the actor and singer’s family said:

“David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. “Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

Cassidy shot to fame in the early 1970s as Keith Partridge in TV sitcom The Partridge Family, starring opposite his stepmother Shirley Jones.

He went on to enjoy a hugely successful pop career and scored two UK number ones with How Can I Be Sure and Daydreamer.

Comments

comments