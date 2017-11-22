Passenger’s “Filthy Boots” After Hovercraft Stops Short Of Landing Pad

An internal inquiry is underway at Hovertravel, after a hovercraft “landed short of the pad”, forcing passengers to wade to shore across Ryde beach.

Isle of Wight Radio was sent a video after the 17:15 crossing from Southsea last night (Tuesday) stopped short of the tarmac.

One passenger told Isle of Wight Radio,

“Just had to walk the last 200 meters back to Ryde as the Hover got stuck !!! #filthyboots”

Hovertravel has apologised to all customers on the service and has started an internal enquiry to find out why it happened.

Hovertravel is operating to a normal timetable today.

