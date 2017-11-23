Amazon World is celebrating the arrival of its first ever Flamingo chick born at the zoo.

On Facebook, the Isle of Wight attraction announced the Greater Flamingo had hatched. The zoo has housed Flamingos since it first opened in 1990.

The chick was born in August, but has now become healthy and strong thanks to the care of the Amazon world team.

Posting on Facebook, Amazon World, based in Arreton, said:

“Last year our group built 3 nests and laid 2 eggs, both eggs were unfortunately infertile, this year one egg was laid on the 30 July but none of our flamingos took any interest in the egg so it was moved to an artificial incubator where staff could monitor the temperature and humidity of the egg. “28 days later on the 27 August staff checked the egg first thing in the morning and were pleased to see that the chick was beginning to hatch. Later that day at 10pm the chick had fully hatched, was weighed at 85g and moved into a brooder. Over the next few weeks senior keepers took it in turns to feed the chick every few hours. As the chick has developed it has moved into larger areas and is now in an off-show unit with a heat light where it feeds itself, it is now 3-feet tall and weighs 2kg. “The chick won’t move on show until after the winter when it will be introduced to our group but will continue to grow and develop under the close watch of its dedicated keepers.”

Amazon World added that the team will find out in the next few weeks whether it is a boy or a girl, via DNA feather sexing.

