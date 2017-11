A car has ended up hanging over a wall in Shanklin this morning (Thursday).

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service is on scene at Hope Road near Shanklin Esplanade.

The service was called at 9.48am and one appliance from Shanklin has attended.

It is understood the car rolled partly down a slope and ended up in a precarious position.

No-one is thought to have been injured.

A partial road block is in place and police are in attendance.

Recovery of the vehicle is being arranged.

Comments

comments