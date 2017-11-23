Residnets on the Isle of Wight are being asked for their views on anti-social behaviour and alcohol related issues in their local areas.

The Government backed Community Safety Partnership has launched a survey to find out how safe people feel after dark or if they experience antisocial behaviour from adults or young people drinking in public places, or alcohol-related litter.

Amanda Gregory, Chair of the Community Safety Partnership, said:

“We want to hear from residents about whether they perceive a problem in their area and what the scale of the problem is. “Of course, the Isle of Wight is a very safe place to live, work and go out but like anywhere else, there are areas where problems exist, particularly in places where there is night time economy. “Any feedback we have from this survey will then enable us to fully understand what causes concern in our communities. We can then look at how best we can tackle alcohol-related issues and work in partnership bringing together the council, retailers, police, schools, neighbourhood groups and health providers to improve the quality of life for residents.”

The Island has been named one of the government’s Local Alcohol Action Areas (LAAA), aiming to ‘tackle alcohol-related crime and health harms and create a more diverse night-time economy’. This could include a number of initiatives such as establishing an effective Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) on the Island.

There are now 150 CAPs throughout the UK, which use a mixture of education, enforcement, community engagement and extra diversionary activities for young people.

The survey contains questions about evening activities and also seeks views on activities that are not centred on drinking alcohol.

Another aim of the LAAA programme is to diversify the night time economy to increase community safety.

The survey can be completed anonymously and can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/IOWResident

