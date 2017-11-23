Freedom Of The Isle Of Wight Nomination For Spitfire Pilot Mary Ellis

Arguably the Isle of Wight’s most famous pilot, Mary Ellis could be awarded the Freedom of the Isle of Wight.

The Isle of Wight Council is being asked to nominate the Spitfire pilot for her work during World War Two, delivering more than 1,000 aircraft to front-line units.

The heroine, who turned 100 earlier this year, is the last surviving member of the Air Transport Auxilliary (ATA). She flew aeroplanes, including Spitfires and Wellington bombers, to squadrons all over the country.

In later life, she ran Sandown Airport.

Isle of Wight Council Leader, Dave Stewart said:

“In my view, the Freedom is a long overdue and absolutely fitting honour the council should be giving to her without delay…This honour is for a resident who helped save our country and who has given so much to our Island for decades.”

It is hoped that an extraordinary meeting of the local authority will be held in January.

Cabinet Member (and Mary’s god-daughter) Councillor Clare Mosdell, said:

“Mary is a remarkable but modest woman who loves this island and would accept such a wonderful honour but be embarrassed over all the fuss. She is the last link to female pilots who did vital work in the fight against the Nazis and also against perceptions of what women could do. Despite the danger and the attitudes of the time, Mary and her comrades came out triumphant in both. It is a privilege she is my godmother and I hope the freedom can be granted.”

Comments

comments