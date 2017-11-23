Isle of Wight Ambulance Service is calling for safer driving on the Island’s roads this winter.

The service says the latest statistics (dated 2015) show 422 people were injured on the Island’s roads, with 78 being seriously injured and 5 deaths.

Grahame Jackaman, Driver Training Officer for Isle of Wight Ambulance Service, said:

“We would urge all drivers to act responsibly, stick to the speed limits, don’t drive under the influence of either alcohol or drugs and to be careful during wet or icy conditions or when visibility is poor. A careful driver is a responsible driver. Getting somewhere safely is more important than being a few minutes late for something.”

Paramedic and Operational Service Delivery Manager for Isle of Wight Ambulance Service Darron Howard, said:

“Responding to road traffic incidents makes up a significant part of our work and when there are multiple casualties this can place a significant strain on the Island’s ambulance resources. We train with our police, fire and rescue colleagues and others to ensure that we can deal with these incidents but stopping these incidents from happening in the first place is more important. For example we work with the other emergency services to raise awareness in schools and colleges about the impact of road traffic incidents through the ‘Head On’ programme.”

Analysis by Brake and Trauma Audit and Research Network (TARN) shows that 20% of trauma admissions across Wessex ( Isle of Wight, Hampshire and Dorset) in 2016 were due to road traffic incidents. This was a total of 609 trauma admissions.

