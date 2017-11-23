Just Giving Appeal To Help Fire Hit Isle of Wight Family

A crowdfunding website has raised more hundreds of pounds (so far) for an Isle of Wight couple after their home was devastated by fire on Monday.

Nearly £300 of a £400 target has been donated so far, after the blaze in Selwood Road in Freshwater.

The family have been forced into alternative accommodation after their garage, kitchen, loft and car were severely damaged.

Just weeks before Christmas, friends have launched a Just Giving page, to try to replace some of what was lost in the fire.

*More than £1,400 has now been donated.

