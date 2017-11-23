Pop-Up Rink Is Opportunity To Perform For Isle Of Wight Skaters

Skaters from the Isle of Wight have officially opened Portsmouth’s new pop-up festive ice rink.

Twenty members of the Island’s Ice Dance and Figure Skating Club performed in from of guests, including the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth.

Terri Smith, club head coach, said:

“It went really well. The audience really enjoyed it and so did our skaters.”

Since the sudden closure of Ryde Arena, the young skaters have been facing 4am starts to travel (via Wightlink which supports the club), to practise in Gosport.

