What kind of future do you want for your part of the Isle of Wight?

Residents in the West Wight are invited to a workshop tonight (Thursday) to hear the results of a recent survey about what regeneration should happen in the area.

It’ll be chance to hear about changes in recent years and some plans for the future.

It’s being run by the Isle of Wight Council and is happening at the West Wight Sports and Community Centre from 6.30pm.

