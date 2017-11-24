£300k Kissypuppy Pledge For Earl Mountbatten Hospice’s Oak House Plan

“Sophie told us she wanted to help other children”, says Gemma Blamire, co-founder of the Isle of Wight children’s charity Kissypuppy.

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio as little Sophie Rolf’s family prepare to mark the anniversary of her death, four years after she lost her battle with cancer, Gemma said, “We didn’t have many services available to us at the time, but now these families are getting the help they need.”

Kissypuppy is to give £300,000 in financial support to the Earl Mountbatten Hospice’s plans to expand its facilities through the refurbishment of Oak House, announced last month.

The children’s charity’s announcement is the first funding commitment towards the wider £1.5m project, which will see the renovation of the disused building on the hospice’s Halberry Lane site.

Sophie’s dad Aaron Rolf told Isle of Wight Radio,

“We are excited. It’s almost a fitting conclusion to where we started a few years ago. We had very limited services facilities – nothing at the hospice for children and young adults. “We’ve come such a long way and now we’re actually going to have bricks, blocks, mortar. An actual space to house all these facilities in one place.”

As well as the new children’s area, the Earl Mountbatten Hospice’s development will house a number of new initiatives, aimed at ensuring support services for the 30% of Islanders who do not currently access them.

They will include a new and unique Mountbatten Co-ordination Centre, which will ensure anyone needing hospice care, including older, frail people and those living with long term conditions are known about sooner, so appropriate support can be put in place much earlier.

There will also be facilities for education and training, as well as space to develop a new cohort of volunteers who will in future deliver more services in the places people where people live.

£1.5m raised through a capital campaign to fund the project will be in addition to the £7m that is needed to continue the day-to-day running of existing services.

