An Isle of Wight teenager could be in Southampton or Eastleigh, prompting a police appeal to find her.

Mia, who is 14 years old, was last seen getting off a ferry in Southampton at 2.30pm this afternoon (Friday), according to Hampshire Constabulary.

If you have seen Mia, or have any information about where she is, call police on 101 quoting 44170458126.

The force has appealed directly to the teenager saying, “Mia, if you’re reading this, please get in touch to let us know you’re ok.”

