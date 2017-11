Have you got a question for the Isle of Wight’s MP?

Bob Seely will join Isle of Wight Radio for a Facebook Live chat at 1.15pm today (Friday).

You will be able to watch it live (during your lunch break?) via our Facebook page, or see it on the website in full later.

What do you want to ask him?

Facebook message us your question, or email [email protected] and label the email Your Questions.

Comments

comments