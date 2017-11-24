More than 500 toys have been donated to the official Isle of Wight Christmas Toy Appeal, in the first week.

The Toy Appeal – run between Isle of Wight Radio, the County Press and Bestival – is collecting gifts for less fortunate children on the Isle of Wight. Islanders are being urged to donate gifts (of around £10 in value) for children who may receive nothing else this year.

If you would like to make a cash donation to the appeal – run by Isle of Wight Radio, Bestival and the IW County Press – rather than buy a gift, you can also do so.

Every toy collected stays on the Isle of Wight and is given to an Island child.

Speaking to Paul and Emily on the Breakfast Show, Deborah Rooke from the Toy Appeal, said:

“Thank you so much to everyone who has donated a toy – or money – so far! “Every single toy we collect stays on the Island and is collected by Islanders. This is for the Isle of Wight. “We have some wonderful support out there, which is vital to us. “We need around 2,500 toys for the less-fortunate children. So far we have received 503, which is a brilliant start!”

WATCH: Deborah Rooke from the Toy Appeal gives an update on Isle of Wight Radio:

Drop-off points

Newport

Isle of Wight Radio, Dodnor Park

Isle of Wight County Press, Pyle Street

Morrisons, South Street

The Entertainer Toy Shop, St James Street

Mothercare, Carisbrooke

Argos, Carisbrooke

Asda, St George’s Way

Lake

Morrisons, Lake

Shanklin

Toymaster, Regent Street

Ryde

Tesco, Ryde

Toymaster, Union Street

Ryde School, Queen’s Road

Freshwater

West Wight Sports Centre, Freshwater

Cowes

Charlotte’s Academy, Birmingham Road

Points to note

NEW unwrapped gifts only please, for ages 0-16 years. Suggested value: £10+Please DON’T FORGET the TEENAGERS – They need gifts too! Gifts ideas for teens: Gadgets, Creative & Science Toys, Jewellery, Cosmetic Sets and Gift Sets. Thank you. If you don’t live on the Isle Of Wight but would still like to donate a gift then please send it to: Bestival Toy Appeal, Bestival, Lower Ground Floor, 19 Buckingham St, London, WC2N 6EF. The IOW Christmas Toy Appeal volunteers will then wrap the gifts and distribute them amongst those less fortunate this Christmas.Here are just a few of the causes your donations could help: The Children’s Society, Spurgeons, St Mary’s Hospital, Foodbank, Homestart, Beaulieu House, YMCA Young Carer’s Scheme and The Women’s Refuge. If you know of a local charity or non-profit making organisation that could benefit from the IOW Christmas Toy Appeal, please email details to [email protected]

